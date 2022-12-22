Entire Opposition boycotts Rajya Sabha proceedings for the day over no discussion on China border issue

PTI

New Delhi, December 22

Led by the Congress, the entire Opposition boycotted the Rajya Sabha proceedings for the day on Thursday after a discussion on the China border issue was disallowed in the House.

They also raised an objection to certain remarks made on Bihar by the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal earlier during the session.

In the morning session (Zero Hour), the Opposition stood in protest and entered the Well of the House, demanding a discussion on the issue of border conflict with China and Goyal's remark which they alleged was an "insult" to Bihar.

While Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar repeatedly appealed to the protesting members to take their seats, the unrelenting MPs continued to raise slogans.

"We have been demanding a discussion on the border conflict with China from day one but the government is adamant. The entire opposition has decided to boycott the proceedings of the House for the entire day today," Congress leader KC Venugopal told PTI.

Other opposition members also joined the Congress in boycotting the proceedings to press their demand for a discussion on China and an apology from the Leader of the House for his remarks on Bihar.