 Environmental lawyer Ritwik Dutta booked : The Tribune India

in brief

Environmental lawyer Ritwik Dutta booked

Environmental lawyer Ritwik Dutta booked

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The CBI has registered an FIR against well-known environmental lawyer Ritwik Dutta for alleged violation of provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, officials said today. TNS

Job scam: Searches in Bengal, K’taka

New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday conducted searches at six locations in West Bengal and Karnataka in connection with its investigation into the school job scam in the eastern state. TNS

DRDO, Navy test missile interceptor

New Delhi: The DRDO and the Navy on Saturday announced they had successfully conducted a maiden flight trial of sea-based interceptor missile off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal. The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralise a hostile ballistic missile threat.

Rajnath enquires about SAD leader Badal’s health

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday enquired about the health of Akali Dal patriarch and former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal from his son Sukhbir Singh Badal. PTI

Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita expelled

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday expelled Angkita Dutta, chief of the Assam Youth Congress, from the party for six years. She had accused the YC national chief Srinivas BV of harassment. PTI

Four SC judges down with suspected Covid

New Delhi: Four judges of the Supreme Court are suspected to have got infected with Covid-19, sources said on Saturday. A fifth judge recovered from the infection a week ago, added the sources. TNS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Gurugram, Faridabad emerge hotspots with over 60% cases

2
Punjab

4 IAS officers transferred in Punjab

3
Punjab

Buyer of shared property can’t claim exclusive right over a portion: Punjab and Haryana High Court

4
Diaspora

US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official

5
Nation

Stopped from holding meeting, former Governor Satya Pal Malik, Khap leaders protest at Delhi police station

6
Chandigarh

Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled

7
Ludhiana

Big infra push: Rs 142 crore to upgrade four major roads in Ludhiana

8
Chandigarh

Phase 2 of Sector 53 housing scheme: Chandigarh Housing Board to construct 48 four-bedroom flats

9
Punjab

Moga soldier who died in Poonch attack consigned to flames with state honours

10
Punjab

Rajnath Singh dials Sukhbir Badal, enquires about Parkash Singh Badal's health

Don't Miss

View All
2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings
Himachal

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings

Top News

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

Poonch terror attack probe hints at use of Chinese armour-pi...

The Tribune honours legendary Editor-in-Chief Kalinath Ray

The Tribune honours legendary Editor-in-Chief Kalinath Ray

‘Price for speaking truth’: Rahul Gandhi vacates bungalow

‘Price for speaking truth’: Rahul Gandhi vacates bungalow

Stayed at 12, Tughlaq Lane for 19 years, shifts to mother So...

Farmers backing Satya Pal Malik detained, released

Farmers backing Satya Pal Malik detained, released

U-turn: Doctors from rural dispensaries in Punjab to be sent back

U-turn: Doctors from rural dispensaries in Punjab to be sent back


Cities

View All

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Hand grenade recovered from Darbar Sahib Tarn Taran car parking; probe on

Vijay Sampla visits injured BJP leader

Amritsar MC to hire private firm for towing illegally parked vehicles in city

Dal Khalsa to recall sacrifices for Sikh cause on April 29

Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled

Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled

Rs 16-crore green fine slapped on three top govt hospitals in Chandigarh

Now, dial ‘112’ to hire private ambulance in Chandigarh

Worker dies cleaning sewer line at Lalru

Neelam tabletop not disabled friendly: NGO

Fire at Vikas Bhawan in central Delhi

Fire at Vikas Bhawan in central Delhi

Amid rise in Covid cases, minister says new wave will be over soon

Supreme Court notice to L-G office over Delhi Government’s plea

Busy in harvest, farmers keep cards close to chest

Busy in harvest, farmers keep cards close to chest

Jalandhar Byelection: Followers in mind, leaders make a beeline for deras

Keep strict vigil on activities, say poll observers to officials

Government won’t let farmers bear value cut loss, says minister

Sand mining starts at four sites in Hoshiarpur

Man arrested in Ludhiana for stalking women, posting morphed pictures online

Man arrested in Ludhiana for stalking women, posting morphed pictures online

Trust members demand direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s house

14-month-old requires Rs 17.5 crore to get new lease of life

Covid: 43 +ve, 4 on ventilator support in Ludhiana

Big infra push: Rs 142 crore to upgrade four major roads in Ludhiana

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Cops solve cybercrime cases involving Rs 50-lakh fraud in Patiala

NGO distributes aid to 294 persons with disabilities

Ensure speedy lifting of procured wheat in Patiala district: DC

Covid: 44 fresh cases surface in Patiala district