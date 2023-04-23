Environmental lawyer Ritwik Dutta booked

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The CBI has registered an FIR against well-known environmental lawyer Ritwik Dutta for alleged violation of provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, officials said today. TNS

Job scam: Searches in Bengal, K’taka

New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday conducted searches at six locations in West Bengal and Karnataka in connection with its investigation into the school job scam in the eastern state. TNS

DRDO, Navy test missile interceptor

New Delhi: The DRDO and the Navy on Saturday announced they had successfully conducted a maiden flight trial of sea-based interceptor missile off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal. The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralise a hostile ballistic missile threat.

Rajnath enquires about SAD leader Badal’s health

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday enquired about the health of Akali Dal patriarch and former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal from his son Sukhbir Singh Badal. PTI

Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita expelled

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday expelled Angkita Dutta, chief of the Assam Youth Congress, from the party for six years. She had accused the YC national chief Srinivas BV of harassment. PTI

Four SC judges down with suspected Covid

New Delhi: Four judges of the Supreme Court are suspected to have got infected with Covid-19, sources said on Saturday. A fifth judge recovered from the infection a week ago, added the sources. TNS