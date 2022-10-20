EOW to probe role of 82 jail officials in crime syndicate

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has granted permission to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the city police to investigate the role of 82 Delhi Prison Department officials in the organised crime syndicate being run by con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar from the Rohini Jail, officials said today.

Granting permission to the EOW to take up the probe, Saxena also noted that the Prison Department was under the now jailed AAP leader and Minister Satyendar Jain, the officials said.

They said the L-G in his order also mentioned that under him, the department was marred with “several serious controversies including confiscation of mobile phones from prisoners”, following which jamming devices were installed in and around various jail premises recently.

“Similarly, issues of overcrowding, violent clashes among inmates and prisoners jumping parole have put the department under a cloud. The case pertains to the extortion of Rs 200 crore by Chandrashekhar in collusion with jail officials,” an official said.

Chandrashekhar was lodged in prison number 10 of Rohini Jail at the time of the incident.

The EOW had informed that during investigation in the case, seven officers have already been arrested for facilitating the extortion syndicate being run by the accused, the officials said, adding that further probe also indicated the involvement of another 82 officials, who had colluded in running the syndicate from prison.

Chandrashekhar is currently in Mandoli jail.

