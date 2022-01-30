EPFO admits Air India staff

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 29

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has taken into fold Air India staff for social security benefits like PF, pension and insurance and has received contributions for about 7,453 employees for December.

Air India Ltd had applied for inclusion in the scheme, which has been allowed by the EPFO with effect from December 1, 2021.

The Tata Group has taken over the debt-ridden airline from the government. In the new dispensation, these employees of will receive extra 2 per cent employer’s contributions in their PF accounts at 12 per cent of their wages.

Earlier, the contribution was 10 per cent by the employer and 10 per cent by employee. A guaranteed minimum pension of Rs 1,000 will be available to employees and pension to family and dependents in case of death of employee.