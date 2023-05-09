Manipur crisis: Equal number of Kukis, Meiteis in relief camps, says Army

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 8

The Army today said security forces had conducted themselves impartially in restoring law and order in Manipur as of the around 23,000 internally displaced persons in its camps, 9,500 were from the Meitei community and 10,000 belonged to the Kuki group.

The clarification from the Army came amid social media propaganda with both communities accusing each other of getting favourable treatment from the security forces.

The displaced persons have been accommodated in various relief camps set up by the Army and Assam Rifles. “These figures exemplify the aspect of impartiality and fairness of all rescue operations,” the Army said.

Inimical elements were spreading false rumours about the leanings of the security forces towards a particular community, it said. “Such rumours need to be dispelled as these not only tarnish the image of the apolitical forces, but also demoralise the security personnel who execute the operations on the ground,” it said.