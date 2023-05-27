‘Equal opportunity, no appeasement’: Government unveils book on 9 years of Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

A day after the Congress launched a booklet challenging nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led governance, the Government on Saturday unveiled a parallel compendium documenting the impact of PM’s leadership across 14 facets of policymaking.

The booklet was released hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reacting to tweets on nine years of his rule, said, “Our accomplishments have become possible because the people elected a stable government which has been able to deliver on key promises. This unprecedented support is a source of tremendous strength.”

The PM was reacting to netizens’ appreciation of his governance and said “we have covered much ground in nine years and want to do even more to build a strong and prosperous India in Amrit Kaal.”

The booklet, citing schemes for the poor and the marginalized, support for women, farmers and the middle class, India-first approach in policy making and national economic resurgence, said, “PM Modi has brought the politics of development - Vikasvaad - into the mainstream, making it the focal point around which political discourse and policy action now revolves.”

Stressing Modi’s “opportunity to all, appeasement of none” policy, the booklet said the government under the PM believed in setting ambitious targets and achieving them before time.

“This (early accomplishment of targets) can be seen across sectors—whether in vaccinating the entire eligible population in record time against Covid-19, registering historic exports, fuelling the ongoing digital revolution (India accounts for 40 % of all digital transactions), rural electrification, world class infrastructure or drinking water facilities across rural households,” says the booklet celebrating equal stress on “development and heritage” under Modi.

It adds that the government is targetting saturation coverage of all pro poor schemes to end appeasement. “100% coverage means everyone will get the benefits of governance and no one will be left behind,” the document says.

The booklet features a full chapter on farmer welfare citing 5.7-fold rise in agriculture budget in 2022-23 over 2013-14; 11 crore beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi; 1500% increase in oilseeds and 7350 % in pulses procurement at MSP, as sector achievements.

In the section on women the book says women support the PM because of the proposal to raise their marriageable age from 18 to 21 years and the law against Triple Talaq which is protecting Muslim women from exploitation.

Addressing youth, the document flags expansion in IITs, AIIMS, IIMs, universities and colleges.

The book also mentions “pro middle class initiatives”, full tax rebate on income up to Rs 7 lakh, among them.

Booklet covers 14 areas of policy making

Serving the poor; farmer welfare, empowering women/youth, ease of living, affordable healthcare, national security, economic resurgence, ease of doing business; infrastructure, digital revolution, northeast development, vikas aur vishwas and jobs.