 Espionage motive behind cyber-attacks higher in Asia Pacific: Verizon Business

The espionage motive was found in 39 per cent of the breaches in Asia Pacific while it was in the range of 1-11 per cent in the rest of the world

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, June 6

Espionage motives behind the cyber breach in the Asia Pacific, including India, have been highest compared to other parts of the world, according to Verizon Business Data Breach Investigations 2023 released on Tuesday.

The espionage motive was found in 39 per cent of the breaches in Asia Pacific while it was in the range of 1-11 per cent in the rest of the world.

The financial motive was the top reason for cyber breaches across the world. However, it was lower in the Asia Pacific region at 61 per cent compared to 91-99 per cent in other regions of the world. The report -- based on an examination of 16,312 security incidents and 5,199 breaches worldwide between November 2021-October 2022 -- said that social engineering, system intrusion and basic web application attacks were the top patterns of cyber breaches across the world.

According to the report, social engineering, system intrusion and basic web application attacks were the top patterns used in 93 per cent of cyber incidents in the Asia Pacific.

Verizon Business Associate Director CSIRT and Investigative Response, APJ, Anshuman Sharma said the findings around data breach incidence in Asia Pacific closely reflected the pattern found in India.

"The median loss more than doubled from last year to USD 26,000, with 95 per cent of incidents costing between USD 1 and USD 2.25 million. We see this in India, where similar attacks have increased across all industries, with the human element being a major factor," Sharma said.

The analysis in the Asia Pacific was done based on 699 incidents and 164 incidents with confirmed data disclosure.

