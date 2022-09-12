Ram temple in Ayodhya to cost Rs 1,800 crore

PTI

Ayodhya, September 12

An estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore will be incurred to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials of the trust responsible for the construction of the structure have said.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, formed on the Supreme Court's orders for the construction of the temple, approved its rules and manual after a marathon meeting here on Sunday.

At the meeting held at the Faizabad Circuit House, the trust members also unanimously decided to make space for idols of prominent Hindu seers in the temple complex.

The trust has estimated an expenditure of Rs 1,800 crore for the construction of the Ram temple only, based on a report filed by experts.

The general secretary of the trust, Champat Rai, said after long contemplation and suggestions from everyone concerned, the rules and bye-laws of the trust were finalised at the meeting.

The trust has also decided to make space for idols of prominent Hindu seers and the main characters from the Ramayana period in the temple complex, he added.

Rai said 14 of the 15 trust members attended the meeting.

