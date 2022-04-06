Estranged couple file 60 cases against each other; Supreme Court amazed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

Amazed at the filing of 60 cases against each other by an estranged couple, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked them to attempt a mediated settlement even as it said the “ingenuity” of lawyers has to be “marked”.

“What to do...Some people like fighting. They want to be in court, always. If they do not see the court, they do not get the sleep,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said.

The Bench, which also included Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Hima Kohli,asked the lawyers representing the estranged couple to go for a mediation for an amicable settlement of their dispute.

It was amazed to know that a total of 60 cases have been filed by the husband and wife in their 30 years of marriage and 11 years of separation.

The bench made clear that as the mediation is a time-bound process, the parties cannot be allowed to pursue other pending cases in the meantime.

“You cannot have both. You cannot have the cake and eat it too,” ittold the wife’s advocate.