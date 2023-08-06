Etawah MP gets 2-yr jail for assault

PTI

Agra, August 5

A local court on Saturday sentenced BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria to two years' jail for thrashing staff of a private power firm in 2011. The former Minister of State for Human Resource Development, who now faces disqualification from the Lok Sabha, was also levied with a fine of Rs 50,000.

The lawmaker from UP's Etawah was booked for thrashing the staff of Torrent Power Limited in Agra in 2011, when the state was governed by the Bahujan Samaj Party.

