Ethanol price up as govt eyes 12% blending in petrol

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 2

The government today hiked the price of ethanol used for blending in petrol as it looked to raise the doping quantity to 12 per cent by next year to cut the country’s dependence on imported oil.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri told the media here.

The price of ethanol extracted from sugarcane juice has been increased from Rs 63.45 to Rs 65.61 per litre for the supply year beginning December 2022.