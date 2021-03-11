EV fire incidents will be probed; industry bound to grow beyond our imagination: Transport Secretary

PTI

New Delhi, May 1

Amid multiple cases of electric two-wheelers catching fire, Road Transport and Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Sunday said each and every incident will be probed and asserted that the Indian Electric Vehicle (EV) industry is bound to prosper and grow beyond ‘our imagination’.

Aramane further said the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has achieved an overall asset monetisation value of about Rs 21,000 crore in FY22 as part of the Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline.

“Each and every incident (of electric vehicles catching fire) will be probed into,” he told PTI in an interview.

Recently, there have been multiple incidents of EVs catching fire and resulting in deaths and severe injuries to people.

Asked if the spate of high profile battery fires is undermining India's bid to become a leader in EVs, Aramane said not necessarily, if the manufacturers quickly establish necessary functional safety protocols, quality control and quality assurance systems.

“The Indian EV industry is bound to prosper and grow beyond our imagination,” he asserted.

Aramane said an expert panel that has been formed to enquire into the matter has not submitted its report.

“All the problems and the procurement, design, management, operations, manufacturing of the batteries and electric vehicles have to be examined,” he said, adding that appropriate recommendations will be given.

Recently, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, had said the companies found negligent will be penalised and a recall of all defective vehicles will be ordered after the expert panel submits its report.

The government had ordered a probe last month after an e-scooter launched by ride-hailing operator Ola's electric mobility arm caught fire in Pune.

The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety had been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures, according to the road transport ministry.

So far, three Pure EV, one Ola, two Okinawa, and 20 Jitendra EV scooters have caught fire.