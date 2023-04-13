Evacuated from Ukraine, medical students allowed to appear for exams in India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 12

Ukraine has decided to allow foreign medical students, who were studying there before the Russian invasion, to appear for the Unified State Qualification Exam (USQE) in their respective countries. This was informed by Ukraine Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova during her visit to India earlier this week. The move will benefit over 20,000 Indian medical students who were evacuated from Ukraine after the February 24, 2022 invasion.

20,000 to benefit More than 20,000 Indian medical students were evacuated from Ukraine after 2022 Russian invasion

Kyiv allows foreign students to take exams in their country as most were unable to return

Sources said the decision was taken as a significant number students had not been able to return to Ukraine due to the ongoing hostilities with Russia. Meanwhile, following bilateral talks with Dzhaparova, India said it would regularly hold the next round of foreign office consultations. Dzhaparova’s discussions with her Indian interlocutors touched on economics, defence, humanitarian assistance and global issues of mutual interest. She also briefed MEA Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma about the prevailing situation in Ukraine, stated an MEA release.

During the talks, Ukraine asked for more medicines and medical equipment and asked Indian companies to bid for rebuilding the destroyed parts in its western part, said the release. Her visit will be followed by the arrival of Russian Deputy PM Denis Manturov.