Even politicians can't resist Rajinikanth's charm as Kerala and Tamil Nadu CMs take out time to watch 'Jailer'

Chandigarh, August 14
Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer’ is basking in the glory of its success since its release on August 10.
The film has received positive reviews for its story and action-packed sequences from both fans as well as critics.
Amidst all the appreciation, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan went to see the movie along with his family at Lulu Mall in Thiruvananthapuram on August 12. Several photos and videos of the chief minister entering the multiplex along with his family are doing the rounds of social media.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan & Family at @_PVRCinemas Lulu to watch #Jailer 💥💥💥pic.twitter.com/r2hJnGAcY2— Southwood (@Southwoodoffl) August 12, 2023
Besides, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, too, saw the film at a special screening in Chennai and appreciated it.
Taking to Twitter, the film’s director, Nelson Dilipkumar, shared a picture with Stalin and wrote, “Thank you u so much honourable Chief minister @mkstalin sir for watching #jailer … thanks for all the appreciation and motivation sir… cast and crew is really happy with ur words.”
Thank you u so much honourable Chief minister @mkstalin sir for watching #jailer … thanks for all the appreciation and motivation sir 🙏🙏😊😊 cast and crew is really happy with ur words 😊🙏 @rajinikanth sir #kalanithimaran sir #kaviyamaran @anirudhofficial @sunpictures pic.twitter.com/3L4LUY5XMd— Nelson Dilipkumar (@Nelsondilpkumar) August 11, 2023
Nelson Dilipkumar-directed ‘Jailer’, which saw Rajinikanth’s return to the big screen after almost two years, earned Rs 52 crore on day 1 and has surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark within three days.
