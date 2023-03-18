Event management, make-up, styling have basis in Shastras: Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 18

Under a comprehensive project to showcase ancient Indian wisdom at the time of country’s G-20 Presidency, the government is all set to unveil the first ever portal of Vedic heritage next week and mount a special show detailing how Indian gurukuls taught students 64 life skills, including hair styling, make up, interior decoration, long, before these arts acquired a modern, commercial form.

“Event management, home decoration, hair styling and make-up are not rocket science. These life skills have their basis in the Shastras. Lord Krishna, his brother Balram, other Gurukul students were imparted training in these 64 skills at ancient gurukuls. We have created a special show on all these 64 kalas,” Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) told The Tribune ahead of the institution’s 36th Foundation Day celebrations commencing here tomorrow until March 24.

The show will coincide with the celebrations.

The premier government funded organisation has also readied a maiden Vedic Heritage portal which Home Minister Amit Shah will dedicate to the nation on March 23.

The portal brings together knowledge contained in the four Vedas and seeks to highlight the relevance of ancient Indian texts to the modern day world.

“The portal will have segments for the uninitiated who simply want to understand what the Vedas are and how these texts can be helpful in day to day lives of people. Then there will be a segment for those interested in research and a third part that will cater to Vedic scholars who want to launch debates. People tend to see the Vedas as ancient but the reality is these texts remain contemporary. The Atharva Veda speaks of Prithvi Sutra which, to us today, is environmental conservation,” said Joshi.

Vedic scholars at home—including the famous Dev family of Banaras, famed for their knowledge of the rare Ghanapati vedic tradition and intellectuals from abroad—have contributed to the portal.

Commenting further on IGNCA’s flagship show on 64 kalas, which commences here on Sunday, Joshi said, “In ancient times, even the art of stealing was taught. So Chaurya Kala is also part of the 64 kalas.”