Every credible voice in globe believe in India’s growth, says PM Modi

Shubhadeep Choudhury

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that “every credible voice in the globe” believe that India’s run as the “fastest growing economy in the world” will continue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, in Lucknow, on Friday. PTI Photo

The Prime Minister, who is at the centre of a controversy over the charges made against Adani Group by American investment research firm Hindenburg, was addressing a gathering at an investment summit organised by the Uttar Pradesh government at state capital Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh's growth has been noteworthy. Speaking at the UP Global Investors' Summit in Lucknow. @InvestInUp https://t.co/EwsqF17Hxg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2023

The Prime Minister said despite the pandemic and the “shock” of the war at Ukraine, India has emerged as the fastest growing economy in the world.

The PM said India not only showed resilience at the time of an economic crisis but also made “a quick recovery”. The Prime Minister said the growing faith of Indians in themselves and the rising self-confidence played a key role in overcoming the challenges posed by the pandemic and the Ukraine war.

The PM said that one could see a “huge change” in the way of the thinking of the youths of the country and the society at large. “Citizens of the country want fast pace development and their aspirations are pushing the Central and the state governments hard,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister said from being known as a “BIMARU” state, Uttar Pradesh has been able to establish a new identity during last five/six years. Now Uttar Pradesh is known for good governance, better law and order situation, peace and stability. “New opportunities for wealth creators are being made here,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi said very soon UP will be known as the only state with five international airports. Freight corridor will connect the state directly with ports in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The Prime Minister also noted a meaningful change in the government's thinking in UP for ensuring ease of doing business.

“Today UP has become a source of hope and inspiration,” the Prime Minister, who is himself an MP from the Varanasi constituency of UP, said. Claiming that India has become a bright spot on the global stage, he said UP has emerged as one of key states driving India’s growth.

Modi underlined the growing allocation for infrastructure and talked about opportunities for investors in health, education and social infrastructure. He invited the investors to the opportunities in the green growth path India has embraced. He said Rs 35,000 crore have been allocated for energy transition in this year’s Budget.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath and leading Indian industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and N Chadrasekaran (Chairman of the Tata Sons) were among those who addressed the gathering.

