Every state unit wants Rahul Gandhi as Congress president: Jai Prakash Agarwal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 19

The newly-appointed AICC general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh Jai Prakash Agarwal on Monday said every state unit of the party wanted Rahul Gandhi as president and was urging him to contest in the upcoming internal elections.

Agarwal was speaking to media after meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi who has returned from Italy, days after losing her mother.

Agarwal said “All state units, 100 per cent of them, want Rahul Gandhi to be party president. Whether he contests or not is up to him.”

Former minister Shashi Tharoor, a potential contestant for the upcoming internal polls and a member of pro party reform G23, also met Sonia as did MP Deepender Singh Hooda.

AICC general secretary in charge of Jharkhand Avinash Pande also met Sonia and briefed her on the political situation in the state where the governor is yet to take a call on purported EC recommendation to disqualify CM Hemant Soren as MLA in an office of profit controversy.

Soren recently proved his majority in the assembly amid fears that the BJP could poach ruling JMM, Congress and RJD MLAs and try to destabilise the state government, a charge the BJP had rejected.

#Jharkhand #Rahul Gandhi #Shashi Tharoor #Sonia Gandhi