Uttar Pradesh EVM row: Three officials removed from poll duty

Lucknow/Varanasi/Bareilly, March 9
Three officials were removed from election duty in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, a day after the Samajwadi Party alleged that electronic voting machines were being shifted in an unauthorised manner.
The officials were replaced on the directions of the Election Commission.
The nodal officer for EVMs in Varanasi, a returning officer (RO) in Sonbhadra district and an additional election officer in Bareilly district have been removed from election duties, a day ahead of the counting of votes in UP.
Apart from Uttar Pradesh, counting of votes in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur will take place on Thursday. Assembly polls were held in these state over seven phases.
