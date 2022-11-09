EWS verdict gives BJP chance to placate Patidar community

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

Ahmedabad, November 8

The Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the constitutional amendment by the Modi government granting 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections (EWS) of society has given the ruling BJP a shot in the arm in poll-bound Gujarat, where the verdict will help the party cement its ties with members of the numerically strong Patidar community.

Remove 50% cap on quota, says Nitish Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has sought the removal of 50 per cent cap on reservations and made a fresh pitch for a country-wide caste census. “What the SC ruled was fair enough, but the cap is depriving OBCs and EBCs of opportunities,” he said.

A 2016 ordinance issued by the Gujarat Government providing 10 per cent reservation to families with an annual income of less than Rs six lakh in educational institutions and state government jobs was quashed by the Gujarat HC. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the Congress’ tally rose to 77 from 61 it had secured in 2012. This was mainly on account of the Patidar agitation for reservation in 2015.

Yamal Vyas, BJP spokesperson, admitted that the Patidar agitation made a dent in the BJP’s vote share in the 2017 elections and it gave vent to people’s grievances.

Hardik Patel, leader of the Patidar agitation, has joined the BJP. “The opening of several mega projects in Gujarat have tilted the scales in favour of the BJP,” claimed Amal.

