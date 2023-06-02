Ex-CJ committee to probe Manipur violence, another panel for peace

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 1

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the Centre would soon set up a committee headed by a retired High Court Chief Justice to probe the violence in Manipur that led to loss of lives and massive damage to properties.

State gets new DGP Rajiv Singh, IPS officer of Tripura cadre, made new Manipur DGP

Appointment for three years ‘as a special case in public interest’

A 1993-batch officer, he was serving as the IG (Operations) at the CRPF headquarters in Delhi

Replaces P Doungel (1987 batch), for whom a post of OSD (Home) created; he retires in June-end

Addressing the media in Imphal, Shah also said a peace committee would be constituted under Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey and it would comprise representatives of all political parties, civil society groups and both Kuki and Meitei communities. “Dialogue is the only way forward,” he said.

Shah warned of stern action against those violating the ‘Suspension of Operation’ pact and appealed to all concerned to surrender arms. He said he had held several rounds of meetings with all sections, including Kukis and Meiteis. “All have assured me that they will work to assuage hurt feelings and remove misunderstandings,” he said.

Eye on conspiracies Shah said CBI to probe six cases of ‘conspiracies’ leading to violence InterNet ban extended till June 5 Amid violence, the suspension of Internet services has been extended till June 5 to prevent spread of rumours and videos affecting law and order

The minister said an inter-agency unified command would start working in the state from Thursday under Kuldeep Singh, retired Director General, CRPF, and oversee the coordination among the deployed agencies. “One joint secretary-level officer from the Home Ministry and five director-level officers from different departments will be posted here,” he said.

About the origin of the violence, he said ethnic clashes began after the High Court on April 29 “hurriedly” sought the views of the state government on granting the ST status to the Meitei community.