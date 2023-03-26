Ex-CM, Kharge's son on 1st Congress list

New Delhi, March 25
The Congress today declared the first list of 124 candidates for Karnataka elections fielding former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Varuna and state chief DK Shivakumar from Kanakapura.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank will contest from the Chittapur reserved segment and former state minister MB Patil from Babaleshwar.
Ex-Union minister KH Muniyappa has been fielded from the Devanhalli SC seat.
The state has a 224-member Assembly. Karnataka is set to see a three-cornered fight between the ruling BJP, Congress and the JDS. The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the poll schedule in the next few days.
The first list mostly contains the seats represented by sitting MLAs and the constituencies for which only one name was recommended by the State unit.
