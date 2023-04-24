Ex-cricketer Sarwan to head new India-Guyana biz body

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 23

Former star batsman Ramnaresh Sarwan has been named president of a new India-Guyana Chamber of Commerce established on Saturday. It is expected to pave the way for an expansion of private sector engagements and investments between the two countries.

Besides businessman and former cricketer Sarwan as president, Steven Jacobs, Kalamazad Ibrahim and David Fernandes are the senior vice-presidents, while Banker Shaleeza Shaw is the treasurer. Founder and president of Texila American University Consortium Saju Bhaskar is the secretary, and Ekaa Hrim Earth Resources Management Operations Director Sreebala Kumar is the joint secretary.

The chamber was established to promote trade, investment and cultural ties between India and Guyana. Its formation was announced on Saturday during a business roundtable event hosted at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre with visiting Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Jaishankar said India sees itself as a key developmental partner for Guyana especially as the small, developing country hopes to diversify its economy instead of relying heavily on its nascent oil and gas industry.