Ex-DGP Sood takes charge as CBI chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Former Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood on Thursday took charge as the CBI Director for a tenure of two years, replacing Subodh Jaiswal. Sood is a 1986-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre. Sood’s name was cleared at a meeting of a committee, comprising PM Modi, CJI DY Chandrachud and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.