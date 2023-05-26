Ex-DGP Sood takes charge as CBI chief

New Delhi: Former Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood on Thursday took charge as the CBI Director for a tenure of two years, replacing Subodh Jaiswal. Sood is a 1986-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre. Sood’s name was cleared at a meeting of a committee, comprising PM Modi, CJI DY Chandrachud and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
