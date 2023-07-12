Ex-employee kills MD, CEO in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The managing director and the CEO of Aironics Media Private Limited, a private firm, were allegedly killed by a former employee on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar. The accused, Felix, is on the run. PTI
TMC set for big win in WB panchayat polls
New Delhi: The TMC is set for a thumping victory in the panchayat elections in West Bengal with latest results showing the party having already won 33,368 of the state's total 63,229 gram panchayat seats. TNS
India, Japan take part in joint naval drill
New Delhi: The 7th edition of the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JIMEX 23) hosted by the Indian Navy has concluded in the Bay of Bengal. TNS
One more cheetah dies at Kuno park
New Delhi: One more African cheetah died in MP’s Kuno National Park on Tuesday due to suspected infighting.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand
Punjab got 100% excess rainfall: IMD
Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval
Asserts no one in country under threat because of ideology
10 from Myanmar with bullet injuries detained in Manipur
Not linked to ongoing violence, say security officials