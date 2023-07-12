Ex-employee kills MD, CEO in Bengaluru

Tribune News Service

Bengaluru: The managing director and the CEO of Aironics Media Private Limited, a private firm, were allegedly killed by a former employee on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar. The accused, Felix, is on the run. PTI

TMC set for big win in WB panchayat polls

New Delhi: The TMC is set for a thumping victory in the panchayat elections in West Bengal with latest results showing the party having already won 33,368 of the state's total 63,229 gram panchayat seats. TNS

India, Japan take part in joint naval drill

New Delhi: The 7th edition of the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JIMEX 23) hosted by the Indian Navy has concluded in the Bay of Bengal. TNS

One more cheetah dies at Kuno park

New Delhi: One more African cheetah died in MP’s Kuno National Park on Tuesday due to suspected infighting.