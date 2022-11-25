Ex-ISI boss Munir is Pakistan army chief, played role in Pulwama

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 24

Pakistan’s former spy master and senior-most Lt General Asim Munir was named the new army chief by PM Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday. He will take over from Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on November 29.

Lt Gen Munir has served as head of both the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Military Intelligence (MI), a rare combination in the Pakistan army. But he was removed as ISI chief within eight months on the insistence of then PM Imran Khan in 2019. Lt Gen Munir is believed to have approved the plans for 2019 Pulwama terror attack, although he was no longer the DG, ISI, when the attack was carried out. Making the announcement, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted PM Sharif had also named Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee. Both officers have been made four-star generals.

“It is based on merit, law and as per constitution,” said Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, as the appointment came amid political tensions.

Former PM Imran Khan, who was wounded in an attempt on his life earlier this month, had accused the army of conspiring to remove him. For India, the development came at a time when General Bajwa was active in getting the West to renew its ties with Pakistan. The US overturned a Trump administration ban to provide a $450 million package to upgrade F16s, the IMF approved a loan and Islamabad was taken off the watch list of the global money laundering and terror financing watchdog, the FATF. — TNS

About Lt General Asim Munir

Was removed as ISI chief by Imran after 8 months