Ex-minister murder case: SC stays Telangana High Court order granting protection to YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy

New Delhi, April 21
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Telangana High Court order granting protection from arrest till April 25 to YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha member Y S Avinash Reddy in a case pertaining to the murder of former Andhra Pradesh Minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy.
Observing that an “atrocious and unacceptable” order was passed by the high court, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha stayed proceedings before the high court and issued notice on the plea challenging protection to Reddy.
“Issue notice.There shall be a stay of the impugned directions contained in paragraph 18 of the impugned order of the High Court. However, till Monday the CBI shall not arrest him,” the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on April 24.
The Telangana High Court on April 18 directed the YSRCP MP to appear before the CBI everyday for examination in the case pertaining to the murder of Y S Vivekananda Reddy, and granted him protection from arrest till April 25.
In an interim order on the anticipatory bail plea of Avinash Reddy, the court asked him to cooperate with the Central agency and appear before it daily till April 25.
Vivekananda Reddy, one of the brothers of the late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula in Kadapa district, on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the Assembly elections in the State.
The case was initially probed by a special investigation team (SIT) of the state crime investigation department, but was handed over to the CBI in July 2020.
The CBI filed a charge sheet in the murder case on October 26, 2021, and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s terror attack were from Punjab
Four soldiers have been identified as Havaldar Mandeep Singh...
UK PM Rishi Sunak’s Deputy Dominic Raab resigns over bullying allegations
In his resignation letter posted on Twitter, Raab, 49, revea...
Hours after resigning as Himachal BJP president, Suresh Kashyap admitted to Delhi hospital as sugar level drops
Kashyap cited 'personal reasons' for resigning from his post
Jalalabad AAP MLA's father arrested for 'extortion'
Rs 50,000 'extortion money' recovered