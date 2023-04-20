 Ex-minister murder case: SC to hear plea challenging grant of interim protection from arrest to YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy : The Tribune India

Ex-minister murder case: SC to hear plea challenging grant of interim protection from arrest to YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy

Vivekananda Reddy, one of the brothers of late Andhra CM Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, was found murdered at his residence on March 15, 2019

Ex-minister murder case: SC to hear plea challenging grant of interim protection from arrest to YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, April 20

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday an appeal challenging the grant of protection from arrest till April 25 to YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha member Y S Avinash Reddy in a case pertaining to the murder of former Andhra Pradesh Minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the submissions of senior advocate Siddharth Luthra assailing the grant of interim anticipatory bail to the leader in the sensational murder case.

“We will list it for hearing tomorrow,” the bench said. At the outset, the bench said that it will list for hearing the appeal against the interim order of the Telangana High Court on April 28.

Luthra said the high court is scheduled to pass a detailed order on the anticipatory bail plea of Y S Avinash Reddy and the petition will become infructuous if bail is granted.

He said it is a very unique case where the investigation was transferred from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad in Telangana due to political patronage being enjoyed by the accused lawmaker. He is also related to the present Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

“Then we will hear it tomorrow,” the bench said.

Vivekananda Reddy, one of the brothers of the late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula in Kadapa district, on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the Assembly elections in the State.

The Telangana High Court on April 18 directed the YSRCP MP to appear before the CBI everyday for examination in the case, and granted him protection from arrest till April 25.

In an interim order on the anticipatory bail plea of Avinash Reddy, the court asked him to cooperate with the Central agency and appear before it daily till April 25.

The high court had directed the CBI to give a questionnaire and said the examination of the accused lawmaker shall be audio-video recorded. The high court posted the matter to April 25 and the final order on the anticipatory bail petition will be delivered on that day.

Avinash Reddy filed the anticipatory bail petition in the high court ahead of appearing before the CBI. His father Y S Bhaskar Reddy, uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was arrested by the CBI on April 16 in connection with the murder of Vivekananda Reddy.

The CBI, which is investigating the murder case had issued notice to Avinash Reddy, who is Kadapa member of Parliament asking him to appear before it here on April 17 for questioning relating to the case. The MP had earlier appeared four times before the CBI.

Seeking anticipatory bail, the counsel representing Avinash Reddy had contended before the high court that there was no material to connect him (Avinash Reddy) in the case except the statement of one of the accused.

After hearing the counsels of Avinash Reddy and the CBI, the high court had adjourned the hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of the MP to April 25.

The murder case was initially probed by a special investigation team (SIT) of the state crime investigation department, but was handed over to the CBI in July 2020.

The CBI filed a chargesheet in the murder case on October 26, 2021 and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted with Punjabi singers at wedding event in US; Karan Aujla issues clarification

2
Punjab

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

3
Amritsar

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

4
Punjab

Former Punjab bureaucrat Rakesh Singla, wife booked by VB in disproportionate assets case

5
Haryana

No violation found in Vadra-DLF land deal, state tells HC

6
Business

Stock markets fall for third day on selling in IT, banking shares

7
Chandigarh MRTS

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

8
Punjab

Veteran leader Charanjit Singh Atwal quits Shiromani Akali Dal on ‘moral grounds’ after son joins BJP

9
Himachal

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated

10
Nation

Search on for missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo in Nepal: Report

Don't Miss

View All
Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces
Trending

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

Lost father & daughter due to false cases: Amritsar victim
Punjab

Lost father & daughter due to false cases by Inspector Inderjit: Amritsar victim

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver
Trending

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver

Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

Top News

J-K: 4 Army jawans die as truck catches fire in Poonch district

J-K: Army jawans killed in suspected fire incident in Poonch district

The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian ar...

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking stay of conviction in defamation case

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case

Congress leader to challenge order in High Court

What next for Rahul Gandhi and his electoral career?

What next for Rahul Gandhi and his electoral career?

What does the court’s rejection of his application mean?

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

Her flight departed at 2.30 pm after nearly an hour of delay

Where is Amritpal Singh? one month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage

Where is Amritpal Singh? One month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage

The crackdown against Amritpal began on March 18 and members...


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

97% of wheat procured

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

3 days after attack on BJP leader, police find clues about accused

JAC of unaided colleges takes out candlelight march in Amritsar

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

5 land GMCH nurse’s job via impersonation: Probe

Rain brings respite; April wettest in 3 yrs

Four more govt schools in Chandigarh to offer vocational training

33-year-old woman dies in drunken brawl with friend

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

3 criminals arrested after brief gunbattle

Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held

Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held

Rain, strong winds bring relief, pour misery

Rain adds to woes of farmers in region

Bajwa slams Punjab Govt

AAP govt ignoring Khuralgarh Sahib, says BJP leader Nimisha

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

68 fined in special campaign against underage driving

Liberian youngster arrested for raping foreign student

No steps taken to check rising dog bite cases

Ex-MLA quizzed for 6 hours

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Tardy lifting of procured wheat worries farmers

Teachers’ body questions appointment of principals

Major fire averted at Punjabi varsity

Active Covid cases in Patiala district rise to 137