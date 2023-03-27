Ex-MP Atiq Ahmed taken to Prayagraj

Ahmedabad, March 26
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed on Sunday expressed fear that he might be murdered in UP. He is being taken from the Sabarmati Central Jail here to Prayagraj by the UP Police.
When some reporters asked him whether he was scared, he said, “I know their programme...They want to murder me.” A team of the UP Police reached the Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad city in the morning and left the premises with Ahmed amid tight security around 6 pm after completing the necessary formalities. He would be produced before a court in Praygraj on March 28.
