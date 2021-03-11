Ex-Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor appointed Adviser to PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

The Centre today appointed former Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor as Adviser to PM. It also named Gyanesh Kumar as Secretary, Cooperation Ministry, and Alkesh Kumar Sharma as Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity).

Kapoor, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, superannuated as the Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on November 30, 2021.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Kapoor as Adviser to the Prime Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in the rank and scale of Secretary to the Government of India,” said a Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) order.

Hari Ranjan Rao, a 1994-batch lAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, and his batchmate from Bihar cadre Atish Chandra have been appointed as additional secretaries in the PMO, it said.

Meanwhile, in a top bureaucratic reshuffle, the government has named senior IAS officer Gyanesh Kumar as Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation.

Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, is currently Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. He has been appointed as the Cooperation Secretary in place of Devendra Kumar Singh, who has been named National Human Rights Commission Secretary-General.

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat, will be Secretary, Meity, it said.

Pradip Kumar Tripathi, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), has been moved as Secretary, (Coordination), in place of Sharma. S Radha Chauhan, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, will be the new DoPT Secretary in place of Tripathi. Sanjay Kumar, a 1990-batch IAS officer currently serving in Bihar, will be Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs. SKG Rahate, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Justice.