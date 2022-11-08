Ex-Speakers work out framework for legislators' meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 7

To work out a framework for the first-ever multi-partisan National Legislators’ Conference (NLC), which is being organised by Pune-based MIT School of Government, a round-table discussion was held here today.

Among those who participated were former Speakers of the Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan, Meira Kumar and Shivraj Patil. It was decided to hold the three-day “carnival of democracy” beginning June 16, 2023, in Mumbai.

The participants felt that the conference would strengthen the fabric of democracy and make it a powerful forum for good governance, the organisers said in a statement, adding that 4,000 legislators representing various parties from across the country were expected to attend the event.

“The event will provide a platform for formulating effective legislative practices and promote the PM’s mantra of ‘reform, perform and transform’,” it said. The discussion was attended by over 15 Speakers/Chairpersons of Legislative Assemblies and Councils from Maharashtra, UP, Andhra Pradesh, Bengal, Rajasthan Bihar and Bihar.