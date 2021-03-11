Ex-Union home secretary Madhav Godbole dies

Pune, April 25
Former Union home secretary Madhav Godbole died due to cardiac failure at his residence in Maharashtra's Pune city on Monday, family sources said.
He was 85.
Before taking voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in March 1993, Godbole served as the Union home secretary.
He had also worked as the secretary of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Urban Development Departments at the Centre, and principal finance secretary of the Maharashtra government.
Godbole had also penned over 20 books on policy decisions.
He is survived by wife Sujata, son Rahul, daughter Meera and their extended families.
