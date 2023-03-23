Excise case: Sisodia sent to judicial custody till April 5

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

A Delhi court on Wednesday remanded former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till April 5 in a money laundering case relating to alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge MK Nagpal sent him to jail till April 5 after the Enforcement Directorate produced him at the conclusion of his custodial interrogation for seven days in the case. On Tuesday, it had deferred to March 24 the hearing on Sisodia’s bail plea in a corruption case registered by the CBI in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam to enable the parties to file their written submissions.

The court had asked the Enforcement Directorate to respond to Sisodia’s bail plea in the money laundering case by March 25.

Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by the CBI in a corruption case related to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22. He remained in CBI custody till March 6 and thereafter, he was sent to judicial custody in that case.

The probe agency arrested Sisodia on March 9 in Tihar Jail, where he was lodged in connection with the CBI case relating to alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.