Execution of Maharashtra death row convict stayed

New Delhi, November 10
In a relief to a death row convict, the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the execution of a watchman convicted of sexually assaulting a minor girl and killing her in Thane district of Maharashtra in 2013.
A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked the Maharashtra Government to produce reports on mitigating circumstances, including all reports of probation officers about the condemned prisoner in eight weeks.
“The execution of the death penalty shall remain suspended pending the hearing and final disposal of the special leave petition,” the Bench said. It directed the Yerawada Central jail authorities to provide the details of the nature of work done by the convict, Ramkirat Munilal Goud, 30, during his continuous stay in jail since 2013. It also sought a psychological evaluation report of the convict.
According to the prosecution, Goud raped and killed the girl before throwing her body in a pond.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre
The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...
Supreme Court extends till further orders protection of area where 'Shivling' was stated to be found on Gyanvapi premises
Allows Hindu parties to move application before Varanasi dis...
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...