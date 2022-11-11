Execution of Maharashtra death row convict stayed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 10

In a relief to a death row convict, the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the execution of a watchman convicted of sexually assaulting a minor girl and killing her in Thane district of Maharashtra in 2013.

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked the Maharashtra Government to produce reports on mitigating circumstances, including all reports of probation officers about the condemned prisoner in eight weeks.

“The execution of the death penalty shall remain suspended pending the hearing and final disposal of the special leave petition,” the Bench said. It directed the Yerawada Central jail authorities to provide the details of the nature of work done by the convict, Ramkirat Munilal Goud, 30, during his continuous stay in jail since 2013. It also sought a psychological evaluation report of the convict.

According to the prosecution, Goud raped and killed the girl before throwing her body in a pond.