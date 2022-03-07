Exit Polls 2022 LIVE updates: Assembly elections in five states nearly over

Chandigarh, March 7
Voting for the last phase closed on Monday and media houses released their exit polls late on Monday.
Five states voted in seven phases that began on February 10.
Uttar Pradesh voted in all seven phases, Uttarakhand and Goa voted in the second phase, Punjab voted in the third phase. Manipur voted in two phases—February 28 and March 5.
Votes will be counted on March 10.
AAP: 76-90
Congress: 19-31
Akali Dal: 7 - 11
BJP+: 01-04
Total seats 117
SP and BSP have asked their party workers to remain on vigil at the strong rooms where EVMs are kept and also ensure that no tampering is done during counting of votes on March 10.
Turnout in Uttar Pradesh (7th Phase) 54.18 per cent till 5 pm
