Expect relief from heatwave in Northwest, central India: IMD

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

Heatwave conditions will continue over Northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, and over central India during the next two days and abate thereafter, the weather office said on Sunday.

The Indian Meteorological Department said HP, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, south UP, Kutch and East Rajasthan experienced heatwave conditions on Sunday and the situation would most likely improve a little only after May 2.

On Sunday, severe heatwave conditions prevailed in many parts of Rajasthan with Bikaner reporting 47.1 °C. Hisar saw 44 °C and Delhi 44.6 °C.

“Fall in maximum temperatures by 3 to 4 °C is very likely over many parts of northwest India during the next two days and there will be no significant change thereafter. No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely in the central Indian region during the next two days, but fall of 2 to 3 degrees will be seen after two days,” the IMD said.

On rain forecast, the IMD said light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms was likely over J&K, Ladakh region, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next two days and scattered rainfall with lightning and gusty winds in the same area between May 3 and 5.

“Isolated hailstorm is also likely over J&K on May 3 and over HP and Uttarakhand on May 3 and 4,” the IMD said.

For Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh, the weather office has predicted likely isolated rain with dust storms and winds during the next four days. Strong dust raising surface winds with 30 to 40 kmh speed are very likely to prevail over most parts of northwest India during the next two days, the forecast said.

