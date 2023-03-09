 Expected heat waves may affect production and prices of veggies/fruits this summer : The Tribune India

EXPLAINER

Expected heat waves may affect production and prices of veggies/fruits this summer

Climate change is affecting production and supplies globally, including in ‘first world’ countries like Spain and UK

Expected heat waves may affect production and prices of veggies/fruits this summer

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, March 9

It is not just the wheat crop that farmers in India are currently worried about. Expected heat waves and spike in temperatures between March-May are also expected to affect the production of vegetables, especially the leafy green variety, and India’s “king of fruits”—Mango—according to reports.

This year, the month of February was the hottest on record in India since 1901, as per the IMD.The IMD has also warned of a hotter March, April and May and heat waves in several parts, including Northwest and Central India. The growing possibility of El Nino is further adding to the worries.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for hot weather.

Experts say the possibility of higher temperatures and heat waves between March and May is expected to hit production and result in an increase in prices of some vegetables and fruits. Some of these may report a fall up to 30 per cent due to the flowering and fruiting process being adversely affected by higher temperatures.

There have also been reports of a drop being reported in flowering in mango in some parts.

The sudden and early onset of summer may also affect the yield and quality of citrus fruits, bananas, lychee and vegetables like cabbage and tomatoes.

It may come as a contradiction but higher temperatures also led to the crash of the prices of onion, potato and cauliflower in some parts of the country.

The rise in temperature in Maharashtra in February made late Kharif onion prone to damage, leading to early off-loading and thereby triggering price collapse in Lasalgaon.

Onion was not the only crash reported this year so far. The prices of cauliflower, cabbage and tomato too fell. Not realising the cost ofproduction, farmers in Punjab destroyed their cauliflower crop. The prices of potato also reported a sharpdrop in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar and Bengal, as per reports.

Decreased rainfall

Not just higher temperatures, at 7.2 mm India experienced the sixth lowest rainfall since 1901 in February, 68 per cent less than the LPA of 22.7 mm.

According to the IMD, the rainfall over Central India was nil—lowest since 1901.

Northwest, including Punjab and Haryana, received 76 per cent less rain in February—only 10.9 mm against the normal of 44.9 mm.

The winter rains are very important for Rabi crops. However, while Punjab and Haryana are well irrigated, around two-third of India’s agricultural tracts depend upon seasonal rains, that is the monsoon. Monsoon is also crucial to replete rivers, lakes, reservoirs, groundwater—the overall water management of the country.

The looming threat of El Nino has only aggravated the worries of those involved with agriculture.

Agriculture and climate change

Last year, India experienced the hottest March in over 100 years—a situation that affected the wheat production and forced the government to take several remedial measures, including curbing wheat exports and increased paddy in PDS.

Climate change is affecting food production and supplies globally, including“first world” countrieslike Spain and the United Kingdom.

Strange as it may sound, after facing higher electricity bills and cost of living, people in the UK are currently facing a shortage of basic vegetables like tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers.

Apparently, high energy costs in winter led to lesser production in greenhouses of Britain and the Netherlands.

Crops like tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers are grown in greenhouses because of low temperatures in these regions. Vegetables and fruits are also imported from the warmer countries in Europe and Northern Africa.

According to reports the UK procures around 95 per cent tomatoes and 90 per cent lettuce from Spain and North Africa.

However, exports of fruit and vegetables from Spain were reportedly lower than last year due to weather conditions.

To some extent ‘Brexit’ was also said to be responsible for the situation. Earlier, as a part of the common market,the movement of goods was done more freely, as per reports.

#climate change #Environment #India #UK #weather

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Indian degrees to be recognised in Australia, says PM Anthony Albanese

2
Nation

Actor-director Satish Kaushik dies of heart attack at 66

3
Nation

Suspected spy pigeon with camera fitted on leg caught in Odisha

4
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

5
Trending

Neena Gupta shares emotional video for Satish Kaushik who once had offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Masaba

6
Nation

PM Modi, Albanese watch India-Australia Test match for half an hour after taking round of sprawling stadium

7
Nation

US intel community fears increased India-Pak, India-China tension and conflict

8
Punjab

Uproar in Punjab Assembly over Sidhu Moosewala case; Congress MLAs stage walkout

9
Nation

IAS officer allegedly held hostage, beaten up by men during inspection in Gujarat; 3 held

10
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Don't Miss

View All
65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi
Haryana

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

Top News

US intel community fears increased India-Pak, India-China tension and conflict

US intel community fears increased India-Pak, India-China tension and conflict

Noted under PM Modi leadership, India is more likely than in...

Over 11,200 tillers in Punjab to get ownership rights over land as President gives assent to Bill

Over 11,200 tillers in Punjab to get ownership rights over land as President gives assent to Bill

Now, they will get all benefits like other land owners

2015 Kotkapura firing case: Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir move anticipatory bail pleas in Fardidkot court

2015 Kotkapura firing case: Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir move anticipatory bail pleas in Fardidkot court

The petitions of the Shiromani Akali Dal leaders will be hea...

Actor-director Satish Kaushik dies of heart attack at 66

Actor-director Satish Kaushik dies of heart attack at 66

Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained o...

Neena Gupta shares emotional video for Satish Kaushik who once had offered to marry her when she was pregnant

Neena Gupta shares emotional video for Satish Kaushik who once had offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Masaba

Satish Kaushik called Neena Gupta Nanay and she called him K...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Improvement Trust team fails to comply with DC’s order to remove illegal Verka booth

Amritsar Improvement Trust team fails to comply with DC’s order to remove illegal Verka booth

Devotees play Holi at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha for this architecture student

Pak drone over airspace in Khemkaran

Don’t disclose value of drugs seized by agencies: Gurdaspur DC to media

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Five months on, 23 charging stations yet to power up EVs in Chandigarh

Five months on, 23 charging stations yet to power up EVs in Chandigarh

Police use water cannon on Punjab BJP leaders, workers as they try to march to Vidhan Sabha

Holi celebrated in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Flu cases surge in Chandigarh hospitals

GMADA rakes in record Rs 1,935 crore at e-auction

Atishi new education minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj new health minister of Delhi

Atishi new education minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj new health minister of Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi before starting day-long puja for 'betterment of the country'

Manish Sisodia refused 'Vipassana' cell in Tihar jail, alleges AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj; jail authorities deny charge

ED grills Manish Sisodia for 6 hours in Tihar jail

Special teams to ensure smooth traffic flow on Holi, Shab-e-Baraat

Missing 16-yr-old girl from ashram traced to Faridkot

Missing 16-yr-old girl from Jalandhar ashram traced to Faridkot

Three snatchers land in police net

2 of family attacked over enmity, brother succumbs to injuries

Commuting a challenge on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road

Issues of women's rights, gender equality discussed on campuses

7 years on, MC yet to hold annual flower show in city

7 years on, MC yet to hold annual flower show in city

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Violations: 10 buses challaned

Woman, in-laws booked for abetting husband's suicide

Civic body adopts human resource mgmt system to promote digitisation

Day 2: Patiala MC staff protest on, no work

Day 2: Patiala MC staff protest on, no work

Minister releases novel by Punjabi University student in Patiala

Women’s Day celebrations at Patiala Locomotive Works, Sports University

Rotary Club celebrates Int’l Women’s Day at SGGS University