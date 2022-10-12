Experts debate Nirav’s suicide risk in UK court

London, October 11
The High Court in London on Tuesday began hearing evidence from two leading experts in the field of psychiatry to determine the level of suicide risk faced by Nirav Modi if he is extradited to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering, amounting to an estimated USD 2 billion in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation
Says shared lab analysis results of drugs with India | Gambi...
Amid 'rift', Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Baba Farid University VC's selection
Panel of three names for medical university post not sent