Decoding PM Modi's attack on Congress, Rahul Gandhi using 'Mizoram' IAF airstrike, Katchatheevu island

Replying to the no-confidence motion moved by INDIA parties against his government this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi references to two relatively unknown issues to castigate the Congress and Rahul Gandhi took many by surprise.

First, he reminded the Congress (on which he mostly concentrated upon in his attack) about late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s decision to launch IAF strike on Aizawl on March 5, 1966, during a Mizo National Front (MNF) insurgency against the Indian government. Then he went on to point out how a Congress government gave away the strategic Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka while castigating Rahul Gandhi on his now-expunged ‘Bharat Mata’ comments.

PM Modi reminded Congress how “on March 5, 1966, Congress had its Air Force attack helpless citizens in Mizoram.” “Congress should answer if it was the Air Force of any other country? Were the people of Mizoram not the citizens of my country? Was their security not the responsibility of the Government of India?

“Till today, Mizoram mourns the day of 5th March. They never tried to tend to those wounds. The Congress hid this truth from the country. Who was ruling then? Indira Gandhi,” he said.

Later, he mentioned how the Indira Gandhi government gave away Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka in 1974.

“Katchatheevu is an island between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. Somebody gave it to another country. It happened under the leadership of Indira Gandhi. Wasn’t that part of Maa Bharati there?” he questioned.

The ‘Mizoram’ bombing

The IAF launched an airstrike in response to an insurgency led by the MNF on Aizawl in the Mizo Hills, which was then a part of greater Assam. According to reports, while the Mizo National Famine Front was initially established to address food shortages, but it evolved into the MNF with activities that included an armed faction—Mizo National Army

Basically the MNF was seeking independence for the Mizo Hills.

The Indian government responded by sending in the Army, which forced MNF rebels to retreat to the hills, but they continued to fight. To flush them out the IAF strikes on Aizawl—the centre of the Mizo Hills district—were launched, according to reports.

Politics and divided opinion

Observers say the PM’s aim was to corner INDIA parties, especially the Congress, given that the no-confidence motion had been brought over the issue of violence in Manipur, which shares a border with Mizoram.

Experts say even at that time the bombing elicited varied opinions—from condemnation to appreciation. Though the general opinion was that the then PM had little or no choice given the circumstances, ground realities and national interest that required her to act fast and decisively.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called PM Modi's criticism of the “extraordinarily tough decision” “pathetic” and “mischievous”

“…the Prime Minister’s speech revealed the influence of mischievous distorians on his thinking. He twisted decisions taken by his predecessors out of their political and historical context. He did it only to score petty debating points.

“His criticism of Indira Gandhi's extraordinarly tough decision of March 1966 in Mizoram to deal with secessionist forces that drew support from Pakistan and China was particularly pathetic. She saved Mizoram, started negotiations with those fighting the Indian state and finally a Peace Accord was signed on June 30, 1986.

“The manner in which the Accord came about is a remarkable story that reinforces the idea of India in Mizoram today. Anyone who takes their role as Prime Minister with full responsibility of the incredibly tough decisions one needs to make in that chair would never have said this,” Rmaesh said

Meanwhile, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was today quoted as saying that “if the government decides to drop bombs in Ladakh to remove the Chinese forces from there, Congress would not object”

Katchatheevu—the geopolitical issue

A part of Sri Lanka, Katchatheevu has been a major political issue in Tamil Nadu and politicians across the board are one in their opinion over the demand to retrieve Katchatheevu.

So far as PM Modi is concerned, the observers say through the statement he seemed to be reminding the Tamil Nadu Cheif Minister MK Slain-led DMK, which is a partner of Congress in the INDIA alliance, of the role of the grand old party in the issue.

In July, Stalin had written to PM Modi, urging him to take up the issue with Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Stalin said the island had historically been a part of India and fishermen from Tamil Nadu had traditionally fished in the waters around this island. “The transfer of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka, by the Union government, without the state government’s consent, has deprived Tamil Nadu fishermen’s rights and adversely impacted their livelihoods,” Stalin was quoted as saying.

Katchatheevu and Tamil Nadu fishermen

Katchatheevu is a small uninhabited island in the Palk Strait, between India and Sri Lanka, around 33 km from the Indian coast.

The only structure there is an early 20th century St Anthony’s church. During an annual festival, Christian priests from India and Sri Lanka participate in the service along with devotees from both sides.

Fishing is a major livelihood in the coastal regions and India and Sri Lanka—both British colonies at the time—had claimed Katchatheevu to determine fishing boundaries. A survey marked Katchatheevu in Sri Lanka, which India challenged citing ownership by the Ramnad kingdom. In 1974, late PM Indira Gandhi tried to settle the maritime border dispute by signing a settlement—the ‘Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime agreement’—through which the island was ‘ceded’ to Sri Lanka.

Experts say that the Indian view was that perhaps the benevolent action would enhance ties between the neighbours. However, though Indian fishermen were allowed access, the issue of fishing rights was not well resolved by the agreement.

“Sri Lanka interpreted it as limited to rest, drying of nets and visiting the shrine without a visa. The fishermen dispute continued and simmered and escalated during difficult times. The Sri Lankan navy routinely arrests Indian fishermen. There have also been allegations of custodial torture and death leading to the demand for retrieval of Katchatheevu. This has been the constant demand of the state governments, irrespective of the party, under the argument that the island was given away to Sri Lanka without consulting Tamil Nadu,” they say

Tamil Nadu’s position has remained constant and the BJP’s state unit, too, is vocal in the demand for retrieving Katchatheevu.

