 Explainer: What is a suspension bridge? What possibly led to bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi? : The Tribune India

Explainer: What is a suspension bridge? What possibly led to bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi?

Structural engineer answers questions that are on everybody's mind



PTI

New Delhi, October 31

What is a suspension bridge? How does it transfer the load to the ground?

Those were questions on the minds of many on Monday, a day after a century-old suspension bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi over the Machchhu river collapsed, leaving 134 people dead.

Just before the bridge collapsed, CCTV footage showed, some men were trying to rock the suspension bridge from one side to another.

Saptadip Sarkar, a structural engineer working with Delhi-based Engineers India Limited answers these questions.

“The deck of the suspension bridge, which bears the weight of the people walking on it in addition to its own weight, is held in place by the means of vertical suspenders which are made from ductile material and subjected to tension,” he said.

“These suspenders are then connected to the main cable which is also ductile and subjected to tension.

“The main cable, which spans between the points connected by the bridge and is intermediately supported by vertical main column piers, has two functions. The first is to support the vertical suspenders and the second is to maintain the verticality of the piers,” he said.

Overall, the weight of the deck, including the traffic of people, is transferred to the ground through the vertical piers, which are in compression, explained Sarkar.

So, at what points is such a type of bridge the most vulnerable? Quite a few, it turns out.

“To begin with, the main cable, suspenders and the points at which the suspenders connect to the bridge deck are all vulnerable to failure,” Sarkar said.

“In fact, the main cable requires the most attention in terms of regular checks and maintenance over the service period of the bridge. The reason for this being the fatigue load that it is continuously subjected to during its service,” he said.

Fatigue load refers to continuously subjecting a material to some force until it develops a crack.

Referring to the suspension bridge in Morbi, Sarkar said its cables are of a highly ductile material and should have stayed in place much longer, despite the kind of deflection being deliberately created by the people seen in the video (CCTV footage).

“Also, the bridge that failed was recently renovated, so fatigue failure can be safely ruled out as a possible cause,” observed Sarkar.

So then what was it that gave way?

The connection points where the vertical suspenders meet the deck of the bridge are next in line to warrant attention, the structural engineer said.

“It is through these points that the loads of the deck and people are together transferred to the suspenders. The suspenders, in turn, transfer the loads to the main cable,” he elaborated.

“As I understand it, the dynamic loading created by the synchronous and deliberate movements of the people on the bridge created excessive deflection from the point of view of the joint of the suspender to the bridge deck,” he added.

On the transmission of forces to the ground, Sarkar further said that the main cables are in slope and so the tension in the cable at the pier junction has a horizontal and a vertical component.

“While the horizontal component of this force is catered to by the cables anchored at the two ends through tension, the vertical component creates a compression in the pier,” he said.

“Failure occurs when the structural integrity at any of these points described is compromised,” he concluded.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Intruder walks into Virat Kohli's hotel room in Perth and makes video; visibly shaken Anushka Sharma lashes out at him for invading husband's privacy

2
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

3
Nation

Morbi tragedy: 9 arrested after FIR against bridge maintenance and operation agencies; death toll rises to 134

4
Nation

'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge

5
Punjab

Sun Pharma fined Rs 2 cr for discharging effluent in open in Nawanshahr

6
Punjab

Punjab agriculture officials feel the heat of stubble-burning, 4 suspended

7
Trending

Morbi tragedy: Tweets claiming 'BJP ko Gujarat mei tagda jhatka lagega' trigger conspiracy angle

8
Nation

Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 4 days back after long repair work; lacked civic body's fitness certificate

9
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

10
Punjab Moosewala Killing

Will leave country if justice not delivered: Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

‘I could not sleep, I could not eat’: Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram reveals he got addicted to cocaine after retirement
Sports

‘I could not sleep, I could not eat’: Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram reveals he got addicted to cocaine after retirement

Top News

132 killed in Gujarat bridge collapse, 180 rescued

Morbi tragedy: 9 arrested after FIR against bridge maintenance and operation agencies; death toll rises to 134

Clocks and e-bike maker Oreva Group was given contract for r...

‘Some people shook bridge intentionally’; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge by them

'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge

Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review situation in Gujarat’s Morbi

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review situation in Gujarat’s Morbi

Prime Minister briefed on rescue and relief operations

12 relatives of BJP MP Mohan Kundariya killed in Morbi bridge tragedy

12 relatives of BJP MP Mohan Kundariya killed in Morbi bridge tragedy

The victims of his family included 5 children, 4 women and 3...

An emotional PM expresses grief over bridge tragedy; says never in his life he has expressed such pain

Enemies trying to break India's unity, need to stand firm against such attempts: PM Modi

After paying tributes to India’s first home minister Sardar ...


Cities

View All

7.29 LMT paddy procured in Amritsar district so far

7.29 LMT paddy procured in Amritsar district so far

5 phones, 104 bundles of cigarettes seized in Amritsar Central Jail

Amritsar: Trains cancelled, diverted for five days

Sheetal murder: Amritsar residents stage protest, demand arrest of accused

Jagannath Puri temple admn chief visits Golden Temple

Growers divided on new GM cotton seed

Bathinda: Growers divided on new GM cotton seed

Immigration firm dupes Bathinda village family of Rs 16L

Sandalwood trees axed at Bathinda zoo

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Factory Fire: Chandigarh MC to carry out inspection of all Industrial Area buildings in November

Factory fire: Chandigarh MC to carry out inspection of all Industrial Area buildings in November

Youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, saved

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

GMSH chemist: Former Director Health Services conspired to increase shop size, says report

Pinjore leads as Panchkula sees 77.9% turnout in rural polls

Delhi’s air on brink of turning ‘severe’; stubble-burning share 22 per cent

Delhi’s air on brink of turning ‘severe’; stubble-burning share 22 per cent

‘Red Light on, Gaadi off’ campaign: Delhi Government resends file to Lt Governor Saxena

Delhi air in 'very poor' category

38 years of Sikh carnage: BJP seeks Truth Commission, declassification of documents

Delhi man arrested for duping woman by posing as IPS officer on matrimonial site

Bailable warrants against Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Bailable warrants against Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Bhartiya Kisan Union lends support to Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da

Guru Nanak's Prakash Parv: Nagar Kirtan reaches Sultanpur Lodhi with message to keep environment clean

Centre acts against unit located on Punjab-Himachal border after MP Manish Tewari's intervention

In Kapurthala mandis, 6.56 LMT grain bought

Two-fold jump in dengue cases in a month

Two-fold jump in dengue cases in a month in Ludhiana

Gaiety marks Chhath Puja celebrations in Ludhiana

Potholes on road: Firm told to pay Rs 50K relief to road user

Man posing as CJI booked for threatening Ludhiana jail superintendent

16 mobiles seized from Central Jail in Ludhiana

Patiala MC’s sweeping machine project fails to take off

Patiala MC’s sweeping machine project fails to take off

Patiala police seize illicit liquor off to Gujarat, other states

To curb dengue spread, officials carry out inspection across Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s home district Sangrur records maximum farm fires

Govt yet to nominate three members to Punjabi University Syndicate