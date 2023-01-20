Explainer: Here is the latest in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 20

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved order on the bail plea of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, charged with murder and criminal conspiracy in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

This after the UP government opposed the plea involving the union minister’s son saying that the case involved a heinous offence. “It is a grave heinous crime, which may impact society adversely,” UP Additional Advocate General Garima Prashad was quoted as saying.

The UP government is led by BJP’s Yogi Adityanath.

The development saw political observers come out with various theories on the issue involving the son of the junior Home Minister in the Narendra Modi government

Mishra is someone perceived close to BJP’s second-in command—Home Minister Amit Shah.

His son, Ashish Mishra, is the main accused in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021 when an SUV was rammed into a crowd of protesting farmers, leading to the death of four farmers and a journalist.

Ashish obtained bail from the Allahabad High Court, which was overturned by the Supreme Court in April. Despite the farmers leading campaign for the removal of Mishra, he has managed to hold on to his post

Theory number one—power tussle

According to some observers, there is a power tussle going on in the higher echelons of the BJP, perhaps between Shah and Adityanath. Whereas Prime Minister Modi is the irrefutable number one of the BJP, some observers believe the fight is on for the number two spot in the party.

Theory number two—2024 General Election and farmers

The fact is that the BJP did well in the 2022 Assembly elections in Lakhimpur Kheri district despite the incident, which some observers credit it to factors other than Teni. The party swept all eight seats in Lakhimpur Kheri—the centre of fury and outrage just a couple of months before the elections. However, it is expected that the protesting farmers may again revive the stir/demand for removal of Teni ahead of the 2024 General Election, a reason why the BJP may have left Teni to fight his own battle.

They also expect Teni to be axed in the cabinet reshuffle, whenever that happens

Why does UP matters?

A party’s fortunes are greatly influenced by Uttar Pradesh—the state that sends as many as 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha and is often termed as the path to power in Delhi.

Ajay Mishra is one of the BJP’s 62 MPs who represent the state in the current Lok Sabha.

Who is Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’—BJP’s Kheri MP

Mishra was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in 2012 from Nighasan.

He won the Lok Sabha elections from the Kheri constituency in 2014 and 2019.

Mishra became Minister of State in the Narendra Modi government 2.0

In the year 1990, a criminal case was registered against Mishra. Around 1996 he was also named a historysheeter in the records at Tikonia police station, according to reports. The case was later closed.

In 2000, Mishra was named in the FIR of the case related to the murder of Prabhat Gupta, a resident of Tikonoia, Lakhimpur Kheri district. Mishra was also fired upon during the hearing of this case, injuring him. Though he was acquitted in the case in 2004, the victim's family had filed an appeal against the acquittal in Allahabad High Court. The case was mentioned by Mishra in his election affidavit.

