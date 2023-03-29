Explore India's defence tech: Rajnath to Africa

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

India will continue to work with African nations to promote regional security, foster stability and enhance defence capabilities, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the first edition of the India-Africa Army Chiefs’ Conclave.

The conclave was organised on the sidelines of the ongoing second Africa-India joint exercise ‘AFINDEX’ in Pune on Tuesday. Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and representatives from 31 African nations were present.

Rajnath reiterated India’s commitment to provide support to African partner countries in defence-related matters, including capability enhancement of their armed forces, economic growth and social development. In many African countries, the capacity-building of state systems is still a work in progress.