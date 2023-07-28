 Extended deadline to submit suggestions to Law Commission on UCC ends : The Tribune India

The panel got more than 50 lakh suggestions till July 13 and the number of responses received from various organisations and individuals since then was not immediately available

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, July 28

The extended deadline to submit suggestions to the Law Commission on a uniform civil code (UCC) ended on Friday and the panel will now scrutinise the responses from various stakeholders.

The panel got more than 50 lakh suggestions till July 13 and the number of responses received from various organisations and individuals since then was not immediately available.

An official said they are in the process of calculating the final number of suggestions which were received both online and offline.

On July 14, the law panel extended the deadline for the public to send their views on UCC till July 28, saying the decision was taken following an overwhelming response and numerous requests seeking more time for submitting suggestions.

On June 14, the law panel had sought responses from organisations and the public on the UCC. The one-month deadline for filing responses ended on July 14, following which it was extended.

The Law Commission said it values the inputs of all stakeholders and aims to create an “inclusive environment that encourages active engagement”.

On June 14, the Law Commission initiated a fresh consultation process on the UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

Sources aware of the view of the RSS on the issue said the new code can draw from all existing laws and practices followed by different faiths and groups in the country, including Sikhs and tribals.

It feels that the new code should be put in place after thorough consultations with all stakeholders so that all are on board.

It should not necessarily be called uniform civil code or common civil code.

Like the Indian Penal Code (IPC), it can be called India Civil Code or ‘Bharat Samhita’, RSS feels.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has sent its objections on UCC to the Law Commission and demanded that tribals and religious minorities be kept out of the purview of such a statute.

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has also conveyed to the Law Commission that it is opposed to a uniform civil code as it is “against the religious freedom” guaranteed under the Constitution, and said the government should take leaders of all religions and tribal groups into confidence on the matter.

Earlier, the 21st Law Commission, the term of which ended in August 2018, examined the issue and solicited the views of all stakeholders on two occasions. Subsequently, a consultation paper on “Reforms of Family Law” was issued in August 2018.

“Since more than three years have lapsed from the date of issuance of the said consultation paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject,” the panel had said in a public notice.

Appearing before a parliamentary committee earlier this month, representatives of the law panel had defended the fresh consultation exercise, noting that the preceding commission had brought out its suggestions in 2018 and its term had also come to an end. That is why, a fresh initiative has been started which is essentially “informational”, they had said.

In its consultation paper issued on August 31, 2018, the previous Law Commission headed by Justice B S Chauhan (retd) said while the diversity of Indian culture can and should be celebrated, specific groups or weaker sections of the society must not be “disprivileged” in the process.

It said the commission dealt with laws that are discriminatory rather than providing a uniform civil code “which is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage”.

The consultation paper said most countries are now moving towards recognition of difference, and the mere existence of difference does not imply discrimination but is indicative of a robust democracy.

In short, UCC means having a common law for all citizens of the country that is not based on religion. Personal laws and laws related to inheritance, adoption and succession are likely to be covered by a common code.

Implementation of the common code has been part of the BJP’s election manifestos.

Uttarakhand is set to come out with its own UCC in the coming days.

