External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar: Cyprus helping push trade pact with European Union

Nicosia, December 30
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said Cyprus was very “helpful” in moving the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) of India with the European Union (EU).
The negotiations between India and the EU on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) have been stalled since May 2013, when both sides failed to bridge substantial gaps on crucial issues, including data security status for the IT sector.
The talks resumed in 2021 during the India and EU leaders’ meeting in Porto. The negotiations with the 27-nation grouping were launched in June 2007.
“We are working on free trade agreements with different countries to promote business. Obviously, one with the European Union is under negotiation, this decision was taken at a Porto summit,” Jaishankar said while addressing a business event.
