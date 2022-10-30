External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discusses Ukraine with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 29

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Indo-Pacific during talks with visiting British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Saturday. They also touched upon the ongoing negotiations for the proposed Indo-UK free trade agreement.

Cleverly was here to attend the two-day meeting of the UNSC’s committee on counter-terrorism on a day Russia officially blamed the UK for sabotaging the Nord Stream pipelines. This is the first visit from a member of the new Rishi Sunak-led government in the UK.

“Noted the progress in our Roadmap 2030. Also discussed the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific,” tweeted Jaishankar.

Jaishankar also met UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy.

#s jaishankar #Ukraine