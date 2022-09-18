External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar leaves for US today on 10-day visit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 17

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit the US from September 18 to 28, during which he will be participating in the 77th UN General Assembly session, said an MEA statement.

His address in the General Assembly is scheduled in the forenoon of September 24. During the visit, he will also meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the current President of the General Assembly Csaba Korosi.

Upon completion of the 77th UNGA related engagements, Jaishankar will visit Washington DC from September 25 to 28 for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors. His programme includes discussions with his counterpart Antony Blinken, senior members of the US administration, US business leaders, a roundtable focused on S&T and interaction with the Indian diaspora.

“In keeping with India’s strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, Jaishankar will also host a ministerial meeting of the G4 (India, Brazil, Japan, Germany) as well as participate at the high-level meeting of the L.69 Group on Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council,” it said. The L.69 Group consists of developing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean and Small Island Developing States, focused on reforms of the UN Security Council. Jaishankar will also address a special event “India@75: Showcasing India UN Partnership in Action” on the same day as his UNGA speech, which would highlight India’s development journey and its contributions to South-South Cooperation. — TNS

Rajnath to visit Egypt tomorrow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a two-day visit to Egypt beginning September 19. During the visit, he will hold bilateral talks with the Minister of Defence and Defence Production, General Mohamed Zaki.