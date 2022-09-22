External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raises Cyprus after Recep Tayyip Erdogan rakes up Kashmir

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 21

As PM Narendra Modi garnered praise for his observations at Samarkand, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar fobbed off attempts to once again hyphenate India and Pakistan over Kashmir.

In a pointed gesture against Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raising Kashmir at the UN General Assembly, Jaishankar met Turkiye’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu and said he had discussed the Cyprus issue with him.

The Cyprus problem rose after the Kashmir issue but is equally intractable. It began in 1974 when Turkey invaded and occupied the northern part of the country in response to a military coup on the island which was backed by Greece.

Erdogan, in his UNGA address, said, “India and Pakistan haven’t established peace... and this is much unfortunate and hope peace will be established in Kashmir.” His comments on Kashmir come a week after he had a surprise meeting with PM Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand.

The EAM sought to convey that Ankara is in the same boat as far as intractable disputes are concerned by meeting Cavusoglu and then tweeting that a wide-ranging conversation covered Cyprus besides Ukraine, food security, G20 processes, global order and NAM. — TNS

France, US hail Modi’s anti-war stand

Praise for PM Narendra Modi’s forthright comments on the Ukraine war to Vladimir Putin came in the UN General Assembly as well as from the US and Australia

“Indian PM Narendra Modi was right when he said it is not the time for war. It is not for revenge against the West, or for opposing the West against the East. It is the time for a collective time for our sovereign, equal states,” said French President Emmanuel Macron at the ongoing 77th session of the UNGA in New York.

