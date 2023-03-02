External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov talk Ukraine

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 1

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held wide-ranging talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, focusing on the Ukraine conflict, bilateral ties and issues related to the G20 meeting.

Jaishankar tweeted only on aspects relating to bilateral cooperation and G20 issues.

The Russian side said they also discussed enhanced coordination on the international stage and at multilateral fora — the UN, G20, SCO and BRICS included.

“They confirmed their compliance with the establishment of a polycentric world order based on fair and democratic principles and the rule of law,’’ they added. Significantly, NSA Ajit Doval had visited Moscow in early February and called on Russian President Vladimir Putin besides meeting his counterpart Nikolai Patrushev.

Jaishankar also met his counterparts Naledi Pandor (South Africa), WB Hoekstra (Netherlands), Santiago Cafiero (Argentina) and Geoffrey Onyeama (Nigeria).

