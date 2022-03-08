Extra chance: UPSC to reply to plea in two weeks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 7

The Supreme Court on Monday gave two weeks to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to respond to a petition seeking an extra chance for those who couldn’t appear for the 2021 Mains Examination held between January 7 and 16 due to Covid-19.

A Bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar gave two weeks to the UPSC after its counsel said the issue was “very complicated” and he needed to take instructions before a decision was taken.

“I think this is an issue which is very, very complicated. I think I need instructions and place on record all the aspects before your lordships, before any decision is taken,” the UPSC’s counsel told the Bench which posted the matter to March 21.

Three civil services aspirants, who couldn’t write the UPSC 2021 Mains Examination due to Covid-19 infection, are seeking directions to the commission for an extra chance.