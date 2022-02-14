Eye in the sky

Sriharikota, February 13

ISRO is all set to launch its PSLV-C52 rocket from Sriharikota in Andhra Pardesh at 5.59 am on Monday.

It carries radar imaging satellite RISAT-1A renamed as Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-04).

It will carry two small co-passenger satellites — student satellite and technology demonstrator satellite.

The entire satellite launch mission will be over in 18.78 minutes; this will be the 54th flight of PSLV.

How it will benefit

The EOS-04 is designed to provide high-quality images under all weather conditions for applications such as agriculture, forestry and plantations, soil moisture and hydrology, and flood mapping.