Eye in the sky

Sriharikota, February 13
ISRO is all set to launch its PSLV-C52 rocket from Sriharikota in Andhra Pardesh at 5.59 am on Monday.
It carries radar imaging satellite RISAT-1A renamed as Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-04).
It will carry two small co-passenger satellites — student satellite and technology demonstrator satellite.
The entire satellite launch mission will be over in 18.78 minutes; this will be the 54th flight of PSLV.
How it will benefit
The EOS-04 is designed to provide high-quality images under all weather conditions for applications such as agriculture, forestry and plantations, soil moisture and hydrology, and flood mapping.
