 Eyeing 2024 election, Nadda chairs key meet of 5 southern states in Hyderabad : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Eyeing 2024 election, Nadda chairs key meet of 5 southern states in Hyderabad

Eyeing 2024 election, Nadda chairs key meet of 5 southern states in Hyderabad

Eyeing 2024 election, Nadda chairs key meet of 5 southern states in Hyderabad

BJP president JP Nadda being welcomed by Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on his arrival in Hyderabad on Sunday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 9

The ruling BJP on Sunday conducted a detailed review of the 2024 Lok Sabha election preparedness in five South Indian states which mark the party’s weakest link in the electoral chain.

Party president JP Nadda chaired the meeting in Hyderabad of top party brass from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala and devised the strategy going forward. In special focus was Telangana, which also goes to the Assembly elections this year.

Of the 128 Lok Sabha seats in the five states, the BJP holds only 29 with massive expansion possibilities.

The party has no Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, which has 39 seats; Kerala (20) and Andhra Pradesh (25).

Of the 29 MPs the BJP has from the south, 25 are from Karnataka and four from Telangana.

With three recent back-to-back joinings (legendary

freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari’s great grandson CR Kesavan from Tamil Nadu, former defence minister AK Antony’s son Anil Antony from Kerala and former CM Kiran Reddy from Andhra Pradesh) the BJP hopes to bolster its presence where it is scouting for faces to field in the 2024 LS poll.

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP is planning a major poll push having led the restoration of the historic Sengol (a symbol of transfer of power in the Chola kingdom) in the new Parliament building and having conducted two successful campaigns of regional amalgamation — Kashi Tamil Samagam and the Saurashtra Tamil Samagam.

The BJP has decided to follow the path of silent striving in South India as it did in West Bengal and Odisha earlier.

Following poor shows in the two eastern states in the 2014 General Election, the BJP won eight seats in Odisha in 2019, up from one in 2014, and 17 in Bengal, up from two in 2014.

“South India is the only region where the BJP is yet to establish its significant electoral presence. Slow and steady is the strategy for the region,” sources said.

At the meeting today, BJP general secretary (organization) BL Santosh was present along with party presidents of the five states units and state in-charges.

Weakest link

  • South India remains party’s weakest link in electoral chain
  • The party holds only 29 of the region’s 128 Lok Sabha segments

Two exceptions

  • BJP’s national strike rate in the 2019 General Election was 69% (it had won 303 of the 436 seats contested)
  • In South India’s five states, the strike rate had fallen to 22% with Karnataka and Telangana party’s sole saving grace

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Ambala police issue traffic advisory, vehicular movement restored on Chandigarh-Ambala highway

2
Trending

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: Several hotels offer free stay and meals to stranded tourists

3
Haryana

Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana; authorities step up relief efforts

4
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway reopens for traffic

5
Punjab

Punjab BJP must shed 'junior ally' tag, says Sunil Jakhar as he takes over as state party chief

6
Business

GST Council approves 28 pc tax on online gaming; clarifies on taxation of utility vehicle

7
Entertainment

Meet the man Katrina Kaif spent most time with in last 20 years

8
Nation

Double murder rocks Bengaluru: Ex-employee allegedly kills CEO, managing director of tech firm

9
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi taken ill, admitted to hospital in Punjab's Faridkot

10
Chandigarh

Incessant Rain: After irate residents protest over civic amenities, Mohali administration responds

Don't Miss

View All
‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

Top News

Breach in Ghaggar causes floods in Moonak area of Punjab’s Sangrur

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Moonak area of Punjab's Sangrur

Water has entered various villages

Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand

Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand

Punjab got 100% excess rainfall: IMD

‘Illegal’: SC sets aside extension to ED chief, asks govt to choose successor

‘Illegal’: SC sets aside extension to ED chief, asks govt to choose successor

Sedans off highest GST slab; Appellate Tribunal by Aug 1

Sedans off highest GST slab; Appellate Tribunal by Aug 1

Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval

Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval

Asserts no one in country under threat because of ideology


Cities

View All

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Rainwater, slush at Vallah mandi an invitation to vector-borne diseases

Railways gets quarters vacated from six illegal occupants

3 members of Bhagwanpuria gang arrested from Mathura

Knotty affair: Lay dangling cables underground, say New Golden Avenue residents

2 dead, 1 missing as car falls into rivulet in Mohali

2 dead, 1 missing as car falls into rivulet in Mohali

Mohali residents’ anger spills on to road

22 relief centres set up in Mohali district

Snarl-ups on Housing Board light stretch

Two bridges over Sukhna Choe washed away

Apex court stays NGT order asking Delhi L-G to head ‘clean Yamuna’ panel

Apex court stays NGT order asking Delhi L-G to head ‘clean Yamuna’ panel

Yamuna breaches danger mark, evacuation begins in Delhi

Delhi FM opposes move to bring GST under ED purview

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

Kalia Colony residents build bundh along Kala Sanghian drain

Volunteers begin plugging Dhusi Bundh breach

Woman among seven held in kidnapping case

Garhshankar takes stock as surging waters recede

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Sutlej water level decreases slightly, residents still keep vigil

15-year-old boy feared drowned

Five Dakha youths went missing in HP traced near Kullu

People suffer as over 50 villages inundated

As rescue operations continue in dist, Army plays major role

As rescue operations continue in Patiala district, Army plays major role

Ministers visit areas affected by floods in Patiala

Sanjeev Sharma Kalu re-elected Youth Congress chief

5 taken ill in ammonia gas leak at Mandi Gobindgarh